Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 29,217 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,393% compared to the average daily volume of 1,957 call options.

In related news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Aecom stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. Aecom has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $52.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

