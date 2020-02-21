Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Sets New 52-Week High at $5,562.00

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,562 ($73.16) and last traded at GBX 5,500 ($72.35), with a volume of 84459 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,336 ($70.19).

BKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,370 ($70.64) price objective on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,428 ($45.09) to GBX 3,990 ($52.49) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,540 ($59.72) to GBX 6,620 ($87.08) in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,940.55 ($64.99).

Get Berkeley Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,144.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,531.35.

In related news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total transaction of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

Berkeley Group Company Profile (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.