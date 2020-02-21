Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,312.00

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,312 ($17.26) and last traded at GBX 1,309 ($17.22), with a volume of 189760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,266 ($16.65).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,310 ($17.23) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Polymetal International to an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price objective (down from GBX 1,400 ($18.42)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polymetal International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,242.86 ($16.35).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,254.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,178.27. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

About Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

