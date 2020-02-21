FY2020 Earnings Forecast for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Issued By KeyCorp

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research note issued on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($1.68) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.45).

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra downgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

X stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,534,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 607.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 616,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 529,388 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,877,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 655,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 431,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 639,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 417,866 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

