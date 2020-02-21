Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.33

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €16.33 ($18.99) and last traded at €16.31 ($18.96), with a volume of 4501854 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.68 ($18.23).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.09. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile (ETR:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

