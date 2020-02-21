Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.90

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.90 and last traded at $80.88, with a volume of 4692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.62.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

