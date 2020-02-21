Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.20

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 6604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $473,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $846,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

