Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.20

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 6604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.
TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $473,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $846,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.
