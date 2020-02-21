SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.59

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.17, with a volume of 58940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 26.1% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,769,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in SEA by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 112.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

