Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.50

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $39.49, with a volume of 36229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

