SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.38

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.38 and last traded at $60.33, with a volume of 52763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0864 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

