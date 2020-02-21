Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $132.50

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $132.50 and last traded at $132.32, with a volume of 29307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.68.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLY. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 610.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,423,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,775,000 after buying an additional 2,941,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after buying an additional 564,569 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 829,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,999,000 after buying an additional 158,208 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 821,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,062,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 560,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

