Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.19

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 701594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 179.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.27.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $85,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 721,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,144,708.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 6,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $39,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,087 shares in the company, valued at $420,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,204,118 shares of company stock worth $7,858,579. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 13,797.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,915,000 after buying an additional 22,697,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,117,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zynga by 535.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,814,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,841,000 after buying an additional 4,899,507 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,923,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $16,294,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

