Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.87

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 21419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 133,239 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

