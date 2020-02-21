Graco (NYSE:GGG) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.59

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.59 and last traded at $56.43, with a volume of 1672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In related news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $964,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $164,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,186 shares of company stock worth $23,162,088. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 167.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $35,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

