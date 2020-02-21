ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sets New 1-Year High at $299.06

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $299.06 and last traded at $294.52, with a volume of 14099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.95.

In related news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,415. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in ANSYS by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

