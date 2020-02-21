ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sets New 1-Year High at $299.06

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $299.06 and last traded at $294.52, with a volume of 14099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.95.

In related news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,415. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in ANSYS by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Aecom
Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Aecom
Berkeley Group Sets New 52-Week High at $5,562.00
Berkeley Group Sets New 52-Week High at $5,562.00
Polymetal International Sets New 52-Week High at $1,312.00
Polymetal International Sets New 52-Week High at $1,312.00
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for United States Steel Co. Issued By KeyCorp
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for United States Steel Co. Issued By KeyCorp
Deutsche Telekom Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.33
Deutsche Telekom Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.33
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.90
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.90


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report