Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes Position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Monro by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after buying an additional 51,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monro by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,928,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Monro by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Monro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Monro by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 155,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Monro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Monro stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.93. Monro Inc has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

