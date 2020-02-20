Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 21.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 37,663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,076.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 67,708 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 93.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $74.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average is $68.52. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

