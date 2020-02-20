Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 200.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Progress Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 197.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 99,945 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Progress Software by 5.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $1,374,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,687.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35. Progress Software Corp has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

