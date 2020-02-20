Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROBO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 150,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ROBO opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $44.69.

