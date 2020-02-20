Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,537,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,223,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,443 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,088,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,933,000 after purchasing an additional 49,018 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.76 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1534 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

