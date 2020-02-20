853 Shares in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,617,000 after acquiring an additional 110,062 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 379.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 151,961 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 386.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 82,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANIK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sidoti raised Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. First Analysis raised Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

ANIK opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $605.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.74 and a current ratio of 19.99.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

