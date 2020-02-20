GAM Holding AG Has $91,000 Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,184 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 23,054 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 41,893,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,682 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 989,618 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 352,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,642,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after acquiring an additional 79,796 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.12.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

