Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COR opened at $113.99 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $99.94 and a one year high of $123.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.92 and a 200 day moving average of $115.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

