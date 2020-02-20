GAM Holding AG Lowers Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 86,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $35.54.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

