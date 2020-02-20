2,288 Shares in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CC. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 1,657.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Chemours by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 315,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. Chemours Co has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

