416 Shares in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 482.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $102,644.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $651,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,907 shares of company stock worth $16,137,727. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

POWI stock opened at $101.78 on Thursday. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $111.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

