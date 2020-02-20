Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 629,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 597,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,843,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 346,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.
KMX opened at $100.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $100.49.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.
In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
