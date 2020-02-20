Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 629,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 597,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,843,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 346,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

KMX opened at $100.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $100.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

