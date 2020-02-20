Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 159 Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.70.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $296.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.98 and its 200 day moving average is $263.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $222.00 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

