Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,629,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,181 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 47,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

NYSE AIT opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Several analysts have commented on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.