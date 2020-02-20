Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 556.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

In related news, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $456,141.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,013,939.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Sealed Air Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

