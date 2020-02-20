Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 62.15%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

