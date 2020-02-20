Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 62.15%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

2,288 Shares in Chemours Co Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC
416 Shares in Power Integrations Inc Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC
Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in CarMax, Inc
Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 159 Ulta Beauty Inc
Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes Position in Applied Industrial Technologies
Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Sealed Air Corp


