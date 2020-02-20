Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $37,000 in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

BOH opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $74.78 and a 52 week high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

BOH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.