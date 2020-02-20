Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,507 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 30,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 30.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,370,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,111 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $20,203,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $15,828,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

