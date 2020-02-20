Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,853 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 702.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,615 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,808,000 after acquiring an additional 224,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,258,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT opened at $136.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.27 and a 200-day moving average of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.