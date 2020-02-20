84 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $14,008,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $42,053,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Chemed by 35.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.50.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $507.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $472.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.34. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $310.99 and a 52 week high of $513.75. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total transaction of $1,081,725.00. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,766. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

