Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in ONE Gas by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,306,000 after purchasing an additional 126,872 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ONE Gas by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85,950 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in ONE Gas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 489,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in ONE Gas by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 480,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,162,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ONE Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $79.22 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

OGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a price objective for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

