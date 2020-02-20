Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Sirius XM by 279.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 25,463 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Sirius XM by 74.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Sirius XM by 38.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.31.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $5,023,008.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,690,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,863,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,008,905. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

