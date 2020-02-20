Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dell by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Dell by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Dell by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 22.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,401 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $121,850.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,874,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,506 shares of company stock valued at $33,431,564 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 billion. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. Dell’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dell in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

