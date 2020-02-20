Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 3.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. STMicroelectronics NV has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

