Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,017.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after buying an additional 1,340,426 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,167,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 370,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $29.57.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

