Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $33,000 in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $117.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average of $78.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.84 and a beta of 1.35. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $119.26.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $163,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $455,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

