Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 200.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 169.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 59.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Diageo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock opened at $162.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $153.97 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.30.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 61.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.