Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 509 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,612.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 841,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,791,000 after acquiring an additional 792,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $133,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $78.11 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Beige Book

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in ONE Gas Inc
Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in ONE Gas Inc
Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc
Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc
Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Dell Inc.
Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Dell Inc.
Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in STMicroelectronics NV
Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in STMicroelectronics NV
Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc
Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc
Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $33,000 in Teladoc Health Inc
Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $33,000 in Teladoc Health Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report