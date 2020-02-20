Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 509 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,612.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 841,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,791,000 after acquiring an additional 792,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $133,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 50.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $78.11 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

