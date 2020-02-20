Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $30,000 in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 940,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,620,000 after buying an additional 124,314 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 106,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $600,398,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.71. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

