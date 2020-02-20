Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $30,000 in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 679 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,178,038 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $491,701,000 after purchasing an additional 233,034 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,326,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $353,937,000 after purchasing an additional 471,440 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,877,794 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $332,266,000 after purchasing an additional 562,591 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Exelon by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,735,049 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $277,060,000 after purchasing an additional 362,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $49.60 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

