Globeflex Capital L P Takes Position in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimball International by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimball International by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kimball International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kimball International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kimball International Inc has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $662.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBAL. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.