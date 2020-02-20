387 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 387 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49 and a beta of 1.54. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $90.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.