387 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 387 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000.
Manhattan Associates stock opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49 and a beta of 1.54. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $90.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
