Globeflex Capital L P Takes Position in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.03. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWB. ValuEngine cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

