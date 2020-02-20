Globeflex Capital L P Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 122.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.15% of Evans Bancorp worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 60,000.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $57,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,022.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $39.78 on Thursday. Evans Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.