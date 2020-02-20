Globeflex Capital L P Acquires New Shares in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,963 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in First Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Financial by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $591.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.91. First Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 26.06%. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Corp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on THFF. BidaskClub raised First Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Martin purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

